PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 24,741 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for approximately 4.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Qurate Retail worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 87,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.