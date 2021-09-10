PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 5.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.93.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.15. 5,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

