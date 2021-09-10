PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 3.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.71. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,226. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

