PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 180,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,681. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

