PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

CHTR traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $790.18. 28,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $761.72 and its 200 day moving average is $694.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

