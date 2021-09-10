PYA Waltman Capital LLC Invests $4.84 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Etsy accounts for approximately 2.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.91. 79,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

