PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 2.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 55,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 86,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.