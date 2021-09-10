PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 5.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,243.80. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,368. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,198.14.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

