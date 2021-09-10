PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for approximately 8.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Post worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

