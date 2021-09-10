PYA Waltman Capital LLC Trims Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises 0.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 668,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

