PYRO Network Achieves Market Cap of $52,737.74 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded down 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $52,737.74 and $3.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

About PYRO Network

PYRO Network’s total supply is 813,129,490 coins and its circulating supply is 808,116,378 coins. The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PYRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

