PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.85

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$3.99. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 335,425 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

