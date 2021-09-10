Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Volume Hits $8,218.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $8,218.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00024140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.