Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Decreased by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

