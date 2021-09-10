QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.34

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $750,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $371,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

