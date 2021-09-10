Qcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350.38 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $350.38 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00066515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00125762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00182682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,981.61 or 1.00138790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.22 or 0.07307012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.84 or 0.00853359 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.