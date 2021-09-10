QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

