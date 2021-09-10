Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.94% of Qualys worth $37,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.24 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,525,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

