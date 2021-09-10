Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

PWR stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 481.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3,403.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,360,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,240,000 after buying an additional 8,121,431 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $99,285,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 680.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,663,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after buying an additional 4,066,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

