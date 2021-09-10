Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Hits $21.03 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

