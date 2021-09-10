R Scott Turicchi Sells 15,580 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.74. 300,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,307. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

