Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

