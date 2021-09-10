Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.