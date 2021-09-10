Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,765 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,708 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cree worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.