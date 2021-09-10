Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 604,536 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,536 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Marvell Technology worth $149,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

