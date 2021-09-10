Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 81,334 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $31,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,111. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

