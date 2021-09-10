Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 87,449 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,449 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 53,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

