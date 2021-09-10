Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $40,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,144,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,865,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 261,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.98. 40,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

