Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $30,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

