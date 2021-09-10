Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Skyworks Solutions worth $104,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5,420.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after buying an additional 223,905 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,628. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

