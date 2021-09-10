Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 22,552 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $142,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

TLT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.45. 1,289,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661,621. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $165.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

