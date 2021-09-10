Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 23,708 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $43,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.