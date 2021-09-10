Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 63,986 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $41,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

DHI traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 82,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,433. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

