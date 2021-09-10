Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 2.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $126,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. 2,265,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,420,662. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

