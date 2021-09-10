Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AON worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $294.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.