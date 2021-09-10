Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,548 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Teradyne worth $70,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

