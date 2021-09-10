Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $265.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $265,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 842,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 56,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 150,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.21. The company had a trading volume of 534,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

