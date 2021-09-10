Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $34.71 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,068.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IPG Photonics worth $34,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

