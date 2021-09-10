Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $44.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 535,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,013,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.