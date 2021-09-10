Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $48.71 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 114,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

