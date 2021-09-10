Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $50.24 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.10. The company had a trading volume of 138,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $344.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.