Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $54,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $14.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.08. 8,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.