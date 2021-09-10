Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of KLA worth $148,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLAC traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.14. 25,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

