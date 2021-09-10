Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $43,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 175,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

