Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 139,738 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $135,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 711,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 626,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $123.77. 242,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,858. The firm has a market cap of $641.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.