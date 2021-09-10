Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 172,057 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,057 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

MPC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,551. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

