Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $152,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.70. 167,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,337. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

