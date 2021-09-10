Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

