Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,694 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $138,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $12.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $865.70. 24,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,442. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $868.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

