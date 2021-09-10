Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 344,838 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,838 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. 2,581,743 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.