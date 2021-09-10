Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 44,314 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $142,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

